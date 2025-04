Henkilötunnuksen ja kotikunnan antaminen ulkomaalaisille sujuvoitui

Digital and Population Data Services Agency prepares changes to its network of services and service locations 25.4.2025 11:47:10 EEST | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency is preparing changes to its network of services and service locations. The aim is to centralise services requiring a visit to a service location to 18 regional centres with the greatest need for services. These changes enable the Agency to save more than EUR 2 million per year.