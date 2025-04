Presidentti Stubb valtiovierailulle Keniaan

President Stubb to pay state visit to Tanzania 24.4.2025 17:37:51 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 28/2025 24 April 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb will pay a state visit to the United Republic of Tanzania on 14–16 May 2025. The state visit will celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Finland and Tanzania. President Stubb will meet President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday 14 May. The Presidents will discuss bilateral relations between Finland and Tanzania, geopolitical changes, global challenges and their impact on African countries and Europe. The first day will end with an official state banquet hosted by President Suluhu Hassan. President Stubb will be one of the keynote speakers at the Martti Ahtisaari Legacy Seminar, organised by the CMI - Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation, the Embassy of Finland in Tanzania and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperaation of Tanzania. The seminar, which honours