Presidentti Stubb valtiovierailulle Tansaniaan

President Stubb to pay state visit to Kenya 24.4.2025 17:27:11 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 27/2025 24 April 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb will pay a state visit to the Republic of Kenya. The visit will take place on 12–14 May 2025 to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Finland and Kenya. The state visit will begin in Nairobi on Monday 12 May with a meeting with President William Ruto. The discussions between the Presidents will focus on the bilateral relations between Finland and Kenya, global challenges and their impact in Africa and Europe, and cooperation in support of the multilateral system. The talks will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Uhuru Gardens. In the evening, the presidential couple will be hosted by President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at a state banquet. During his stay, President Stubb will meet representatives of local NGOs and foreign policy experts. The main topics of discussion will be regi