Digi- ja väestötietovirasto valmistelee muutoksia palvelu- ja toimipaikkaverkostoonsa

Information on deaths to be transferred automatically between Finland and Estonia as of 15 April 15.4.2025 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

As of 15 April 2025, Finnish and Estonian authorities will automatically exchange information on their citizens who have passed away in another country. This makes it easier for family members to handle their affairs and ensures that the necessary official processes, such as the termination of the payment of social benefits and the closure of bank accounts, progress without separate notifications.