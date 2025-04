Kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 29.4.2025

Esplanadi area closed to traffic on May Day Eve 24.4.2025 15:30:53 EEST | Press release

Motorised traffic on Esplanadi streets and their side streets will be prohibited from 15.00 to 20.00 due to the Havis Amanda capping ceremony. Street-side parking is restricted along Ludviginkatu, Tehtaankatu, Laivurinkatu and Eiranranta.