Korkeakoulut ovat avanneet uuden kaikille avoimen Opin.fi-palvelun suomalaisten osaamistason nostamiseksi

LUMI AI Factory empowering European startups and SMEs to unlock AI’s full potential 2.4.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The LUMI AI Factory, one of the European Union's first AI Factories, will be a pioneering AI solution that seamlessly integrates world-class computing power, high-value data, and top-tier AI talent. The LUMI AI Factory will act as a state-of-the-art expert support center and hub offering European companies and researchers a comprehensive innovation environment as well as unmatched support for AI-driven projects. The services will be free of charge for startups, SMEs, and academic researchers. Today marks the launch of the LUMI AI Factory.