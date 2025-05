MEDIAKUTSU 20.5.2025 KLO 14.30: Suomi tarvitsee työpaikkoja parantamaan turvallisuutta ja resilienssiä

The speed of change in work life highlights the need for the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health as the organization turns 80 22.4.2025 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. During its jubilee year, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health will update its scenario of the development of Finnish work life and commit to keeping pace with the speed of change in work life.