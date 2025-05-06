Finnish Norelco expands into the Nordic countries

“Norelco’s growth is driven by the green transition and its impact on several industries. To achieve this growth, we are internationalizing and investing significantly in corporate culture, facilities, machinery and IT,” says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco.

As fossil fuels are replaced by renewable energy sources and a variety of new technology solutions that use electricity, a huge amount of electrical technology is needed to distribute energy from production to consumption and production points. At the same time, power plants, hydrogen production plants and battery storage facilities are connected to the electricity grid, which require electrical solutions for grid connection.

“We bring generations of Finnish expertise in safe, seamless and hassle-free electricity distribution systems to the implementation of the green transition. With over 60 years of experience, our own production and commitment to reliable solutions, we ensure that your everyday life does not become a high-voltage thriller,” Hämäläinen describes.

“Our tailor-made solutions are always designed to meet the customer’s needs and keep operations running with sustainable and efficient systems. We are proud to be a reliable partner in the Nordic region who is close and understands local requirements.”

Norelco’s production enables tailor-made medium and low voltage switchgear and substations that are exactly suited to the desired need. In addition, All-in-one services guarantee the customer full support from expert consultation to optimization and cost-effectiveness of power distribution solutions. Norelco’s solutions offer long-term performance even in extreme conditions and are therefore an excellent fit for Nordic customers.

Norelco’s main products are the NorMega trolley switchgear, NorMax medium voltage switchgear, NorPower 5000 panel board, NorLine 800 modern and efficient low voltage switchboards and NorUnit flexible E-House substation solutions for various applications, NorMega withdrawable MV switchgear, NorMax modular MV switchgear, NorPower 5000 motor control centers, NorLine 800 modern and efficient LV switchboards and NorUnit E-House substations.

Norelco will be exhibiting at Elfack from 6 to 9 May, stand number: B02:27. Norelco products on display at the fair include NorPower 5000 and NorMax Air.