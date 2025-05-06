Finnish Norelco expands into the Nordic countries
Finnish power distribution system manufacturer Norelco is expanding its operations to the Nordic countries. Norelco designs and manufactures systems for the energy sector, industry, renewable energy, infrastructure and construction in Savonlinna. The company's turnover is growing strongly and it employs over 250 people.
“Norelco’s growth is driven by the green transition and its impact on several industries. To achieve this growth, we are internationalizing and investing significantly in corporate culture, facilities, machinery and IT,” says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco.
As fossil fuels are replaced by renewable energy sources and a variety of new technology solutions that use electricity, a huge amount of electrical technology is needed to distribute energy from production to consumption and production points. At the same time, power plants, hydrogen production plants and battery storage facilities are connected to the electricity grid, which require electrical solutions for grid connection.
“We bring generations of Finnish expertise in safe, seamless and hassle-free electricity distribution systems to the implementation of the green transition. With over 60 years of experience, our own production and commitment to reliable solutions, we ensure that your everyday life does not become a high-voltage thriller,” Hämäläinen describes.
“Our tailor-made solutions are always designed to meet the customer’s needs and keep operations running with sustainable and efficient systems. We are proud to be a reliable partner in the Nordic region who is close and understands local requirements.”
Norelco’s production enables tailor-made medium and low voltage switchgear and substations that are exactly suited to the desired need. In addition, All-in-one services guarantee the customer full support from expert consultation to optimization and cost-effectiveness of power distribution solutions. Norelco’s solutions offer long-term performance even in extreme conditions and are therefore an excellent fit for Nordic customers.
Norelco’s main products are the NorMega trolley switchgear, NorMax medium voltage switchgear, NorPower 5000 panel board, NorLine 800 modern and efficient low voltage switchboards and NorUnit flexible E-House substation solutions for various applications, NorMega withdrawable MV switchgear, NorMax modular MV switchgear, NorPower 5000 motor control centers, NorLine 800 modern and efficient LV switchboards and NorUnit E-House substations.
Norelco will be exhibiting at Elfack from 6 to 9 May, stand number: B02:27. Norelco products on display at the fair include NorPower 5000 and NorMax Air.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Ari HämäläinenGeneral ManagerPuh:+358505291919ari.hamalainen@norelco.fi
Linkit
About Norelco
Norelco aims to be at the forefront of securing a rapidly electrifying future. We are increasingly involved in projects related to solar energy, hydrogen production, and electric vehicles, while also focusing on the essential networks that form the foundation of everything. Our goal is to become the most wanted partner in electricity distribution projects in the Nordic countries.
The products we manufacture ensure the distribution of electricity in buildings, industry, electricity distribution, renewable energy projects, and infrastructure. We primarily develop our products in-house and collaborate with several responsible partners. Our main products include electrical switchgears, switchgear, substations, and transformer substations which we have been manufacturing for over 60 years.
We operate in a multicultural environment guided by ethical principles. Our products are manufactured in four production units located in Savonlinna and Kuopio. We utilize the latest technology and lean principles in our operations, along with the core values important to a family business. Continuous improvement is also part of our daily routine.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Norelco
Suomalainen Norelco laajentaa Pohjoismaihin6.5.2025 16:38:31 EEST | Tiedote
Suomalainen sähköjakelujärjestelmiä valmistava Norelco laajentaa toimintansa Pohjoismaihin. Norelco suunnittelee ja valmistaa Savonlinnassa järjestelmiä energiasektorille sekä teollisuuden, uusiutuvan energian, infran ja rakentamisen tarpeisiin. Yrityksen liikevaihto on vahvassa kasvussa ja se työllistää yli 250 henkilöä.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme