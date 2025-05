Helsinki houkuttaa matkailijoita - Matkailun kasvupotentiaalista keskusteltiin Helsingin matkailuseminaarissa

Successes and recommendations – Helsinki’s new Voluntary Local Review has been published 7.5.2025 13:58:52 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki’s latest Voluntary Local Review, entitled From Agenda to Action – Implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Helsinki 2025, has been published along with the reviews of the five largest cities in Finland. The Review examines the realisation of sustainability in Helsinki during the 2021–2025 council period of office through four main themes: ecological, social, economic and cultural sustainability.