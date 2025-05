Media-analyysi: USA:n turvallisuuspoliittinen täyskäännös yllätti heikolta ja hajanaiselta näyttävän EU:n

A magazine from 2046: A glimpse into possible futures 8.5.2025 07:08:20 EEST | Press release

What if our thoughts are no longer private? What if mobile phones were banned from public places? What if the elderly start committing crimes to get into the care and community of prison? Sitra’s new JOS* (“WHAT IF”) magazine transports readers to a future where some of today’s weak signals have become everyday realities. The aim of the publication is to spark discussion about the future and strengthen our ability to navigate uncertainty.