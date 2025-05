Kotimainen pikamaksamisen ratkaisu lisäisi toimintavarmuutta ja kuluttajien valinnanvapautta

Growth in household deposit stock 8.5.2025 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

At the end of March 2025, the stock of Finnish households’ deposits (EUR 112.1 billion) was EUR 3 billion higher than at the same time a year earlier. The last time the deposit stock was higher was in 2022. In July 2022, it had reached its all-time high at almost EUR 114 billion. At the end of March 2025, EUR 68.4 billion of households’ deposits were overnight deposits[1], EUR 14.9 billion were deposits with an agreed maturity and EUR 28.8 billion were investment deposits[2].