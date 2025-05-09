Geovisor: Leading sustainable mining in Lapland with knowledge
Lapland is the world's northernmost mining and metal processing hub. From a regional economic perspective, mining plays a greater role in Lapland than anywhere else in Finland.
The region has three operating metal ore mines and six mining projects in various stages of planning. The total amount of all investments over the next ten years is estimated to be over 5 billion euros.
“At Geovisor, we have a strong sense of responsibility as a Lappish company and employer, as well as an actor in the mining sector, to do things correctly and responsibly,” says Pekka Kantia, CEO of the geo-research house Geovisor. “Our mission is to produce comprehensive, reliable geological and hydrological information to enable responsible decisions.”
“Leading with knowledge leads to responsible success in Lapland as well,” Kantia believes. “We want to emphasize the impact of researched information on economic success and the need to make the right decisions at the right time and take the right follow-up measures – without knowledge, this cannot be achieved.”
Kantia´s reflection is also a response to the global competition for strategic and critical minerals, which is only intensifying due to recent international events and speeches. The targets of global competition include nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium and lithium.
The green transition, which has drastically increased the demand for minerals, refers to a change in which the economy is ecologically sustainable and growth is based on something other than the overconsumption of natural resources and fossil fuels. The demand for strategic minerals in the defense industry has also grown strongly in the context of the change in world politics.
Last year, the EU adopted a regulation on critical raw materials, which is based on the assumption that the demand for rare earth metals will grow explosively in the coming years. The regulation is intended to increase and diversify the EU's supplies of critical raw materials and strengthen the circular economy, as well as support research, innovation and the development of alternative raw materials for resource efficiency.
“Geovisor is putting into practice the principles of the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Regulation,” Kantia describes. “The new regulations strengthen the strategic independence of Europe and Finland, which Geovisor’s operations support both domestically and internationally.”
The mining industry’s turnover in Lapland totaled 807 million euros in 2023, which is more than a third of the turnover of all Finnish mining operations. Operating mines invest significant amounts annually in maintenance, the environment and safety.
“Knowledge of Finnish conditions and operating environments is a clear strength of ours and a guarantee that we are the best partner when operating in sensitive natural areas in the north,” Kantia emphasizes. “We also know our own impact on the environment.”
“In addition, we operate in Lapland, within our own natural environment, so we have an internal desire to do things responsibly, respecting our own home environment,” Kantia says, but also reveals that the Rovaniemi-based geo-research house also has its sights set on international markets.
“Geovisor is actively working to develop its export markets,” Kantia says. “The high-level expertise it has accumulated, as well as its responsible way of thinking and operating model, are in demand beyond our borders, bringing work and income to Finland.”
Yhteyshenkilöt
Pekka KantiaCEOPuh:040 539 9727pekka.kantia@geovisor.fi
