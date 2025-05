aFRR-energian kaupankäynti PICASSO-kauppapaikalla Suomen ja Viron välillä alkoi

Fingrid’s CFO Jukka Metsälä has resigned 28.4.2025 13:55:00 EEST | Press release

Fingrid Oyj’s Chief Financial Officer, M.Sc., MBA Jukka Metsälä has given notice that he will be stepping down from his role in the company. His last day on the job is 31 July 2025. Metsälä will become Managing Director of CableCrew Oy as of 1 August 2025.