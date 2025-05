Maanmittauslaitos kuvaa kolmasosan Suomesta kesän aikana lentokoneesta – aineistot tulevat viranomaiskäyttöön ja vapaasti kaikkien saataville

The National Land Survey will be photographing a third of Finland from an airplane – datasets will be made available to authorities and the general public 13.5.2025 08:17:07 EEST | Press release

The National Land Survey has started its annual aerial photography and laser scanning season to collect crucial data to help strengthen comprehensive security. The data is also used by the forestry and environmental sector. In addition, the datasets will be made available to the general public free of charge. A continuation of the aerial photography and laser scanning programme that is about to end this year is already being planned because an investment of 4.3 million euros gives a benefit of 11 million euros.