Tuulensuun Palatsin syksy täyttyy ikonisesta musiikista, kauhusta ja stand upista

Actor Bill Murray performs in Finland for the first time – New Worlds blends spoken word and music 11.4.2025 09:30:00 EEST | Tiedote

Legendary actor and comedian Bill Murray will perform in Finland for the very first time. The acclaimed New Worlds project, which combines music and literature and has toured over 60 cities worldwide over nearly a decade, will be presented at Tampere Hall on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Sharing the stage with Murray in the Main Auditorium are cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez. Tickets are now on sale.