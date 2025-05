Mediakutsu 3.6.2025 klo 9.30: Tervetuloa tutustumaan Saint-Gobain – konsernin sekä Suomen vähähiilisimpään lasivillatehtaaseen – Forssan lasivillatehdas siirtyy 100 % uusiutuvaan energiaan

Saint-Gobain’s slag processing plant promotes the circular economy in the construction industry 20.11.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Saint-Gobain’s new slag processing plant in Raahe is now under construction and will complete next year. SSAB in turn is transforming its own slag handling process and is investing in the related solutions for this, including cooling and logistics. This joint project between the two companies will turn the slag created as a by-product in steelmaking into low-carbon binders to replace traditional cements.