Portimokosken ylemmän kalatien rakentaminen on alkanut

Tourism at the forefront of growth in Lapland’s sectors, significant growth also in mining 2.5.2025 13:03:59 EEST | Tiedote

The 2024 economic trend report shows that the trend in Lapland’s turnover has taken an upward turn, and the annual change in personnel numbers was more positive than the change in turnover. Of the sectors, the development trend showed the greatest growth in the accommodation and catering and tourism services sectors. There is also a positive trend in mining, transport and storage, business services and the creative and cultural sectors in Lapland.