Presidentti Stubb osallistuu Ukrainaa käsittelevään valtionpäämiesten virtuaalikokoukseen

President Stubb to travel to Japan 9.5.2025 15:14:32 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 30/2025 9 May 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, accompanied by his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will pay a visit to Japan on 8–12 June 2025. The aim of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Finland and Japan, discuss current security policy issues and global challenges, and promote cooperation between Finnish and Japanese companies. The visit will begin on Monday 9 June in the city of Hakui, where the presidential couple will meet with the mayor of the city and visit a local high school. The journey will continue in Tokyo from 10 to 11 June. President Stubb will, among other things, give a speech at the University of Tokyo and discuss with students. The President will also meet with business representatives. As part of their visit, on Thursday 12 June the presidential couple will open Finland’s national day at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. Mrs Suzanne Innes-Stubb will have a separa