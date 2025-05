Viimeinen iso yleisötapahtuma Keran halleilla 14.6. – ohjelmassa mm. Windows95man, kärrysauna ja kisailua.

Leppävaara city centre gets a new look on the north side of the track 7.5.2025 08:35:35 EEST | Press release

Building the future based on the Leppävaara international idea competition will significantly shape the urban environment north of the track. In the future, a cosy lush and safe pedestrian route running around the city centre area will connect the city centre via Gransinmäki to the sports park. The entire Leppävaara city centre area becomes a cohesive urban environment, as the deck structure running across the track connects the centres on both sides of the track.