Amos Rexin kesäkausi 2025 esittelee taidetta, muotia ja leikkiä

The artists for the Generation 2026 exhibition have been selected – young artists highlight control, identity, and resistance 15.4.2025 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

A total of 647 young artists applied to take part in the Generation 2026 exhibition, submitting 1,141 proposals. The open call was aimed at artists and collectives born between 2001 and 2009, who are either based in Finland or have a connection to Finland. From the applications, 50 artists and collectives were selected.