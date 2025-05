Presidentti Stubb osallistuu Lennart Meri -konferenssiin Tallinnassa

President Stubb to discuss Ukraine at virtual meeting of leaders 9.5.2025 15:38:28 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 31/2025 9 May 2025 On Saturday 10 May 2025, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will take part in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the invitation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron. The meeting on Ukraine is a follow-up to the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing chaired by President Macron in Paris on 27 March 2025. The meeting will focus on continued support for Ukraine, negotiations to end the war and related security arrangements.