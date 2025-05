Yhteinen selvitys spin-off-yrityksistä: työpaikkojen ja investointien määrä nopeassa kasvussa

Startups in Finland aim to triple domestic R&D investments to over €900 million by 2028, but are increasingly concerned about the broader economic outlook. 3.4.2025 14:09:09 EEST | Tiedote

The Finnish Startup Community (FSC) released its latest Startup Barometer for Q1/2025, revealing strong optimism around R&D growth, even as expectations for the broader economic outlook have become more cautious. According to the survey, FSC member companies invested an estimated €360 million in R&D in 2024, with projections showing a sharp rise to approximately €1.14 billion by 2028. When focusing on their domestic R&D investments, the increase is just as striking: from €301 million in 2024 to an estimated €925 million in 2028.Estimated R&D investments by member companies of the Finnish Startup Community, based on Startup Barometer responses for the years 2024 and 2028. “Startups often operate at the frontier of new technologies. As a result, the R&D phase comes early and at scale, long before product–market fit. The survey results highlight the ambitious growth targets startups have set for their R&D investments, provided the operating environment allows it,” said Youssef Zad, Chief