KTI Markkinakatsaus, kevät 2025: katsaus julkistettu tänään

The Finnish Property Market 2025 -report has been published 17.3.2025 16:08:29 EET | Tiedote

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Finnish property market structure, practices and players as well as recent development. The report is published annually in March. KTI wishes to thank the partners of the publication: The City of Helsinki, GEM Property, KIINKO Real Estate Education, NCC, PwC Finland, Senate Properties and Skanska.