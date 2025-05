Suomen Pakkaustuottajat: Ahvenanmaan reilu kilpailu edellyttää yrityksiltä tuottajavastuun kantamista

Finnish Packaging Producers Ltd and Remeo Address Plastic Packaging Recycling Challenges in Finland 25.11.2024 10:46:41 EET | Press release

Finnish Packaging Producers Ltd (FPP) and Remeo are expanding their collaboration with a new agreement focusing on sorting and recycling consumer plastic packaging. Remeo is investing in new recycling technology that will significantly increase domestic processing capacity. This investment enables high-quality recycling of FPP customers’ packaging in Finland and will improve the overall recycling rate.