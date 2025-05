Kyproksen presidentti työvierailulle Suomeen

President Stubb to attend Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn 12.5.2025 15:43:07 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 32/2025 12 May 2025 President of the Republic Alexander Stubb will attend the Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn, Estonia, on Sunday 18 May 2025. President Stubb will take part in a panel discussion together with President of Estonia Alar Karis, President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar and Susan Glasser, Staff Writer and Columnist at The New Yorker. The panel will focus on alliances, networks and their significance in a changing world. The Lennart Meri conference brings together policymakers, analysts, military officials and academia to discuss key foreign and security policy issues, especially from the perspective of Northern and Eastern Europe.