Hybridityön suurin riski on etätyöhön kadonneet

Most registered nurses and practical nurses are already working in the social and health care sector — career changers and pensioners are a possible extra reserve 21.5.2025 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

The employment rate of registered nurses and practical nurses is high, with more than 90 per cent of graduates finding work in the social welfare and health care sector. Unemployed nurses cannot be relied on to respond to the future labour shortage in the sector. People who have sought employment in other sectors represent the most significant resource of unutilised workforce. Some relief can also be provided by pensioners for whom working is increasingly common. However, a new study shows that retaining the employees already in the sector is the most important factor in responding to the labour shortage. Factors that encourage staying in the sector — and returning to it — include high-quality orientation, work ability support, work adaptation opportunities and appreciation of the sector.