Lähi- ja sairaanhoitajat pääosin jo töissä sote-alalla – lisäreserviä voi löytyä alanvaihtajista ja eläkeläisistä

The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health calls on workplaces to develop resilience to increase overall safety 20.5.2025 15:30:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health invites all Finnish workplaces to work on resilience together. There is a growing need for resilience in order to ensure the functional capacity of both companies and the country as a whole. At the same time, developing resilience at workplaces also improves social preparedness.