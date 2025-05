KUTSU: Oulu2026 Climate Clock –lehdistötilaisuus

The second round of Oulu2026’s "We Are the Culture" open call received nearly 400 proposals 7.5.2025 17:28:35 EEST | Press release

Oulu will be European Capital of Culture in 2026. Hundreds of artists and cultural actors from Oulu, Finland and across Europe are shaping the culture programme for Oulu and its 39 partner municipalities. The programme will be complemented through one final open call for new projects. The goal is to find diverse cultural content, with a broad understanding of what culture can be.