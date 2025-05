Presidentti Stubb tapaa liittokansleri Merzin

Theme of the Kultaranta Talks 2025: “The Changing World Order – Old Meets New” 21.5.2025 14:23:30 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 34/2025 21 May 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will host the Kultaranta Talks on 16–17 June 2025 at the Presidential Summer Residence Kultaranta in Naantali. This year, the theme of the foreign and security policy event is “The Changing World Order – Old Meets New”. On Monday 16 June, the international programme of the event will focus on the changing world order. The day will begin with an opening session between President Stubb and the main guests, followed by a high-level panel. The discussions will look at the geopolitical situation and international relations from the point of view of neighbouring regions, transatlantic cooperation and global actors. The programme also includes two expert panels examining security policy and foreign policy trends from various perspectives. On Tuesday 17 June, the spotlight will be on Finland’s role in a changing world. The three panels of the day will discus