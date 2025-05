HelsinkiMission ja Helsingin kaupungin kotiin tuotava digituki palkittiin Digitukiteko-tunnustuksella 2025 – yhteistyöllä digitaitoja ja osallisuutta senioreille

Identification in authorities’ e-services to change – Around 2.8 million people will be prompted to activate Suomi.fi Messages once they have identified themselves 5.5.2025 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

As of 12 May 2025, 2.8 million people will be prompted to activate Suomi.fi Messages when they identify themselves in public administration e-services. The aim of the current change is to encourage people to switch over to receiving official mail primarily electronically.