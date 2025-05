Presidenttipari kesäksi Naantalin Kultarantaan

President Stubb to meet Federal Chancellor Merz 22.5.2025 10:55:43 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 35/2025 22 May 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will meet Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz on Tuesday 27 May 2025 at the President’s summer residence Kultaranta in Naantali. President Stubb and Chancellor Merz will discuss, among other things, European security and the path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Chancellor Merz will visit Turku to attend the informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers.