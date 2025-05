Do you get private day care allowance? Notify Kela of changes in the care arrangements for the summer 27.5.2025 09:03:26 EEST | Press release

Parents who receive private day care allowance payments must notify Kela of any changes in their child care arrangements during the summer or early autumn. Such changes may be relevant to the payment of the allowance. The notification can be made conveniently in the OmaKela e-service.