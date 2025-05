Kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 27.5.2025

Construction of new arrangements for the Asema-aukio Square taxi station begins – from June onwards, taxi transport will be provided by two operators 26.5.2025 14:33:37 EEST | Press release

The arrangements of the Asema-aukio Square taxi station will change in June. At the western entrance to the Central Railway Station, taxi transport will be provided by only two operators who won the City’s tendering process: Taksi Helsinki Oy and Mankkaan Taksi Oy (Fixutaxi). Construction work for the new arrangements is set to begin on 26 May. The objective is to complete the work in early June, after which the new arrangements will be put to use. The taxi station will be in use for the most part during the construction work, but the work will cause temporary inconvenience to users of the taxi station.