KUTSU: Radio Nova Festivaalin mediatilaisuus pe 13.6.2025 Tampereella

Tampere Opera presents Stephen Sondheim’s modern musical classic Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as a staged and visually enriched concert version at Tampere Hall. The thrilling tale of revenge and meat pies will be performed with Juice Leskinen’s Finnish translation over three performances from 8 to 10 January 2026. Leading roles will be sung by Ville Rusanen and Maria Ylipää. The production will be directed by Tuomas Parkkinen. Eeva Kontu will conduct the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra, the soloists and the Tampere Opera choir.