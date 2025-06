Här är vinnarna av Finlands första Grand Travel Award

Here Are the Winners of Finland’s First Grand Travel Award 3.6.2025 19:27:53 EEST | Tiedote

The Nordic region’s most prestigious travel industry gala, the Grand Travel Award, was held today for the first time in Finland. The event, hosted at Epicenter Helsinki, brought together 250 travel professionals from across the country to celebrate the best in the industry. This exclusive, invite-only event drew significant interest beforehand – and the atmosphere was filled with stories, energy, and inspiration. The award ceremony was hosted by Mervi Kallio.