Tekoäly ja väestörakenteen muutos muovaavat tulevaisuuden työelämää – valinnat ratkaisevat suunnan

The greatest risk of hybrid work is people lost in remote work 22.5.2025 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

Remote work and working on premises have become seamlessly integrated in the work life of most Finnish experts. However, in hybrid work, it is important to identify and support employees who opt to work entirely remotely and do not actively participate in the work community. Leadership, promoting employee engagement and paying attention to working conditions at home and in the office are of key importance from the perspective of well-being at work and productivity.