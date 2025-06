Ajoneuvolainoja nostettiin alkuvuonna 2025 vuodentakaista vähemmän

Stock of housing corporations’ loans grew in April 2025 2.6.2025 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

At the end of April 2025, housing corporations’[1] loan stock stood at EUR 45.4 billion, and the average interest rate on the stock (3.36%) was 1.12 percentage points lower than at the same time a year earlier. Overall, the growth of housing corporations’ loan stock has continued through the period of higher interest rates, although the stock of loans granted to private domestic limited-liability apartment house companies (housing companies), which constitutes over half of housing corporations’ loan stock, has recently contracted.[2] At the end of April, the year-on-year rate of growth of the housing corporation loan stock was 2.5%, whereas, for example, the household loan stock contracted by -0.2 and the NFC loan stock[3] contracted by -1.8%. Approximately half of the housing corporation loan stock, EUR 22.4 billion[4], was payable by households. In April 2025, housing corporations drew down new loans in the total amount of EUR 560 million, which is 17.4% less than in the same period