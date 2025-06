EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

Drawdowns of vehicle loans declined in early 2025 year-on-year 5.6.2025 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the first quarter of 2025, other financial institutions (OFIs) granted a total of EUR 704 million in new consumer credits[1] to Finnish households. Consumer lending by OFIs concentrates on vehicle finance. EUR 644 million, or 91%, of the granted consumer credits were vehicle loans, with the remainder consisting of other consumer credits. The volume of vehicle loan drawdowns in the first quarter declined by 7% and that of other consumer credits by 5% compared to the corresponding period in 2024. The annualised agreed rate on new vehicle loans was 4.37%, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than a year earlier. In the first quarter of 2025, the average annualised agreed rate on other new consumer credits declined by over one percentage point year-on-year, from 9.85% to 8.69%. During the same period, the effective annual interest rate, which includes other expenses, on new vehicle loans fell from 7.30% to 6.69%, and that on other consumer credits declined from 13.43 percent to 12.67 pe