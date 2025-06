Invitation to the media: Bank of Finland and SUERF Conference on Monetary Policy Implementation: Old Wisdoms and New Trends

Dear journalist,

You are invited to participate in the morning session of the Bank of Finland and SUERF Conference on Monetary Policy Implementation on Wednesday 11 June 2025 at the Bank of Finland auditorium (Rauhankatu 19, Helsinki).

Kindly find the programme below. Please note that all times listed in the conference schedule are in Finnish local time (UTC+3 EEST).

Please register by 10 June 2025 at 15.00 by using link below:

Programme

Time: Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Place: Bank of Finland Auditorium, address: Rauhankatu 19, Helsinki

8.50 Welcome

Mika Pösö, Bank of Finland

9.00 Keynote speech: It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life for monetary policy implementation – Are we feeling good?

Tuomas Välimäki, Member of the Board, Bank of Finland

9.30 Keynote speech: Learning by Doing

Victoria Saporta, Executive Director of the Markets Directorate, Bank of England

10.00–10.20 Keynote Q&A

The conference is only in person attendance. Please note, that only pre-registered media representatives will be able to attend the conference. Press card or equivalent and ID must be shown on request.

For questions, please contact Senior Communications Expert Satu Hietanen, tel. +358 50 352 7802, satu.hietanen@bof.fi.