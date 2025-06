Kunta-alalla sairauspoissaoloja vähemmän kuin kertaakaan 2000-luvulla

Supervisory work needs boundaries – supporting well-being and mental health is a co-operative effort 10.6.2025 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

The methods for supporting mental health at the workplace can be summarised in a triangle model where the methods are divided into three levels. At the workplace, time should be spent most on ensuring the prerequisites for good work. Well-being at work is the sum of many factors, and responsibilities are divided between different actors. Even though supervisors play an active role in supporting well-being, no one needs to act as an informal therapist in their work community.