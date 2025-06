Rekisteritiedot: Koronavirus jopa tuplasi ammattitautitapaukset ja iski naisiin sekä sote-ammattilaisiin

Artificial intelligence and demographic change are shaping the work life of the future — choices will determine the direction 5.6.2025 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

Artificial intelligence opens up new opportunities, but demographic change and the threat of polarisation are challenging work life. The Direction of Work Life reports by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health describe possible future scenarios and provide a basis for sustainable reform of work life. Both well-being and productivity can be strengthened by using artificial intelligence wisely and ensuring fairness in work life.