Esihenkilötyö tarvitsee rajoja – hyvinvoinnin ja mielenterveyden tukeminen on yhteistyötä

Register data: COVID-19 doubled the cases of occupational diseases and affected especially women and social welfare and healthcare professionals 9.6.2025 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

There were a total of 2,235 recognized cases of occupational diseases in 2021 and as many as 2,576 in 2022. The number of cases increased as the COVID-19 pandemic spiked, and the number of cases doubled in 2021 and 2022. The number of recognized occupational diseases not related to the COVID-19 pandemic has settled to approximately one thousand cases per year.