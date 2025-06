Vuoden 2025 Kultaranta-keskustelut alkavat ensi maanantaina – teemana muuttuva maailmanjärjestys

President Stubb's visit to Japan strengthens bilateral ties between the two countries 2.6.2025 10:06:01 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 37/2025 2 June 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, accompanied by his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will pay a visit to Japan on 8–12 June 2025. The aim of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Finland and Japan, discuss current security policy issues and global challenges, and promote cooperation between Finnish and Japanese companies. During his stay in Japan, President Stubb will meet with Shigeru Ishiba, Prime Minister of Japan. President Stubb will also make a state call on his Majesty the Emperor of Japan. The programme will begin on Monday 9 June in Hakui City, Ishikawa, with a meeting with the Mayor of Hakui and a visit to the Hakui City Public Library. Later in the day, President Stubb and Mrs Innes-Stubb will visit a high school in the town of Nakanoto, Ishikawa. On Tuesday morning, 10 June, President Stubb will give a public lecture on geopolitics and the transformation of