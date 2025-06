Presidentti Stubb ja Japanin pääministeri Ishiba: Suomen ja Japanin yhteistyö syvenee

Kultaranta Talks 2025 begin on Monday with the theme “The Changing World Order” 10.6.2025 14:08:18 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 38/2025 10 June 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will host the Kultaranta Talks 2025 on 16–17 June at the presidential summer residence in Naantali. The theme of this year’s discussions on foreign and security policy is The Changing World Order – Old Meets New. The two-day event will begin with an international day examining current shifts in the world order. On the first day, the discussions will be moderated by journalists Fareed Zakaria and Francine Lacqua. The second day will focus on Finland’s role in a changing world and the balance between a value-based and a realistic approach in Finnish foreign policy. These discussions will be moderated by journalist Seija Vaaherkumpu. The Kultaranta Talks will be opened by President Stubb on Monday 16 June at 12.30. He will then engage in the first discussion of the day, entitled Europe in the Shockwaves, alongside President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs a