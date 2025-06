Kortilla maksettiin tammi-maaliskuussa 2025 ensisijaisesti elintarvikkeita ja alkoholittomia juomia myyville kaupoille

Trade policy and the security environment are setting the near-term course for the Finnish economy 10.6.2025 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The way in which trade policy develops will shape the economic environment. An escalation of the trade war would be a setback for the Finnish economy. Strengthening Europe’s external security will require not only national investment but also common European initiatives. The EU’s new fiscal rules provide the flexibility for higher defence spending, but permanent financing solutions are needed for defence investments.