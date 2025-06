Digi- ja väestötietoviraston yhteistoimintaneuvottelut ovat päättyneet

Digital support brought to homes by HelsinkiMissio and the City of Helsinki awarded with the 2025 Digitukiteko recognition award – Digital skills and inclusion for seniors through cooperation 22.5.2025 15:05:00 EEST | Press release

Digital support brought to homes provided by HelsinkiMissio and the City of Helsinki has awarded with the Digitukiteko recognition for 2025. Free-of-charge digital support offers older people, in particular those at risk of social exclusion, an opportunity to strengthen their digital skills in the comfort of their homes. The activities have succeeded in coordinate cooperation between the third and public sectors in a way that can also be scaled elsewhere in Finland.