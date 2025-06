Tasavallan presidentin puoliso Suzanne Innes-Stubb vierailulle Itävaltaan

President Stubb and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba: Finland and Japan deepen cooperation 11.6.2025 15:34:28 EEST | Pressmeddelande

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 39/2025 11 June 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb met with Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo on Wednesday 11 June 2025. At the meeting, Finland and Japan issued a joint statement on reinforced cooperation between Finland and Japan. Cooperation will deepen especially in the area of security. The joint statement between Finland and Japan builds on the strategic partnership established in 2016. President Stubb and Prime Minister Ishiba concurred to further strengthen the partnership. The security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific regions are increasingly interconnected. Russia’s war of aggression in Europe and regional tensions near Japan are reflected in the security of both countries. Japan is a key partner of NATO and the European Union. In the statement, the countries express concern over the increasing cooperation between North Korea and Russia, as well as the deployment of