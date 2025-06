Kansainvälinen yhteistyö tuo uusia mahdollisuuksia mielenterveyden tukemiseen työpaikoilla

The benefits of remote work are not equally distributed — impacts vary between employee groups 16.6.2025 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

Working remotely can increase well-being and reduce workload, but it does not benefit everyone equally. The experiences of supervisors and employees, for example, may differ. A longitudinal study by the Engagement and Social Connections in Multi-location Work project under the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health provides new information on why remote work can weaken trust and the sense of community — and the roles and life situations where it can support well-being.