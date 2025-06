Presidentti Stubb Naton huippukokoukseen Haagiin

Spouse of the President of the Republic, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, to visit Austria 13.6.2025 13:15:50 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 41/2025 13 June 2025 The spouse of the President of the Republic of Finland, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will visit Vienna from 17 to 18 June 2025. Mrs Innes-Stubb will participate in a meeting jointly organised by Doris Schmidauer, spouse of Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, and Olena Zelenska, spouse of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting will focus on the potential of soft power in addressing global challenges. The event will be organised in collaboration with the Vienna School of International Studies. The agenda includes a discussion on the means of public diplomacy and the role of women in promoting peace and security. The event is part of Olena Zelenska’s initiative to bring together the spouses of heads of state and experts from various fields to engage in international dialogue. The aim is to improve well-being and help solve humanitarian problems around the world.