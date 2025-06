Rauhallinen alku sinileväkaudelle

A calm start for the blue-green algae season 19.6.2025 13:15:31 EEST | Press release

As typical in early summer, the number of blue-green algae observations is moderate. Some blue-green algae have been observed in inland waters, mainly in Southern Finland. In coastal areas, even slightly less blue-green algae have been detected than typical this time of year. So far, no significant deposits of algae have been observed in offshore areas.